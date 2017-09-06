Knoxville police look for suspect in music store theft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a man who stole two Fender electric guitars from a music store in West Knoxville.

Police said on August 28, the man ran into Lane Music Store, located at 9648 Kingston Pike, grabbed the guitars and ran away. Witnesses said the man eventually got into a gold 4-door vehicle. They said it was possibly a Toyota with a large dent in the driver’s side door.

The suspect is approximately 5’ 10” tall, weighs about 155 pounds and is about 30 years of age. Anyone with information is asked to call Knoxville Police Department’s crime information line at 865-215-7212. Callers can remain anonymous.

GALLERY: Suspect in guitar store theft (Knoxville Police Department)