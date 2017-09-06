Knoxville police look for laundromat burglary suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a burglary at Super Wash House.

Police said on August 27, two suspects burglarized the laundromat, located at 2319 Central Street. Police said one of the suspects has been identified, but the investigator’s need the public’s help to identify the second suspect.

Surveillance videos from the laundromat captured a man in a yellow t-shirt, strawberry blond to red hair and a scrubby beard. Investigators say the suspect is approximately 25-33 years of age.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Knoxville Police Department at (865) 215-7212.