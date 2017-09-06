Knoxville man catches garage on fire with blow torch

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(via Google)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Rural Metro Fire Department is responding to a house fire in Knoxville on Edmondson Lane.

Firefighters say a man was using a blow torch when he accidentally set  fire to his two car garage. Crews are working to prevent the flames from spreading to the rest of the home.

No injuries have been reported at this time and the home owners were able to evacuate.

This is a breaking news story. For the latest on breaking news, traffic, weather and more download the WATE 6 On Your Side News app.

