Knoxville man catches garage on fire with blow torch

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Rural Metro Fire Department is responding to a house fire in Knoxville on Edmondson Lane.

Firefighters say a man was using a blow torch when he accidentally set fire to his two car garage. Crews are working to prevent the flames from spreading to the rest of the home.

No injuries have been reported at this time and the home owners were able to evacuate.

