Knoxville first responders home after helping hurricane Harvey ravaged communities

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – As communities near the Atlantic brace for monster storm, hurricane Irma, other communities in the Gulf Coast are rebuilding day by day.

For weeks groups of volunteers from across the country have been traveling south to Texas helping those hardest hit by hurricane Harvey. One of those groups include first responders from the Knoxville Fire Department and the Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad. They received activation orders last week from FEMA.

On Wednesday afternoon, they made their way back home. We were there as they parked their trucks to see hear more about this unforgettable experience.

From Knoxville to Knoxville the trip lasted about eight days. “Feels great to be back,” said Knoxville firefighter Hugh Laxton.

“It feels fantastic to be back. I wish we could still be in Texas helping out but our deployment was up and we’re ready to be home,” added Joshua Tanner with the Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad.

First responders debriefed for a moment once they were back in Knoxville, discussing their time checking neighborhoods in West Houston.

“We searched roughly 500 houses in a two day period. We brought about 20 to 25 people out from their neighborhood and we sheltered in place 80 to 90 people,” said Laxton.

Even with their specialized training in swift water rescues, working in a flood of this magnitude was difficult because of the unknowns.

“You walk with a paddle out in front of you, in the water, so you don’t step into a man-hole. There’s possible electrical wires, snags under water, trees,” said Tanner.

Crews brought specialized equipment and vehicles, one tool included a raft built for flood rescues. First responders say they could fit four team members and roughly two to three passengers on board.

While unloading all their gear, Tanner says there’s one thing he’ll never forget, “We were bringing them food, water, medicine, anything that they needed. And they were offering us food, water, do our laundry, anything they could do to help us, which was amazing.”

It was a mission that was amazing and one firefighters say they’ll carry in their hearts forever.

“We are the Tennessee volunteers. It’s been a couple hundred years since we went back to Texas to volunteer, but here we are again, and I would go back in a heartbeat if they needed anything,” said Tanner.

Adding to that kindness, firefighters like Tanner say if they get the call to help from FEMA, they’ll go down to communities in Florida or others in the Atlantic to help those threatened by hurricane Irma.