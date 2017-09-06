Knoxville City Council calls special meeting to discuss 4th district tie

Related Coverage Knoxville City Council calls meeting to address tie vote in 4th District primary

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Typically, during Knoxville City Council primary elections the top two candidates from each district move to the full election.

However, on August 29 two candidates in the 4th district both tied for second place. Amelia Parker and former State Rep. Harry Tindell each had 488 votes. Lauren Rider came in first.

The Knoxville City Council is meeting Wednesday to decide which of the two candidates will move to the general election. City Council has asked each of the candidates to give five minute presentations at that meeting, after which sitting council members will either break the tie through a majority vote or through a coin toss.

A large crowd is expected to attend to support both candidates.

According to state law, “the municipal legislative body shall cast the deciding vote for municipal offices, or, in the alternative, the legislative body may by resolution call for a run-off election between the tied candidates” (s. 2-8-111 (2)).

Organizers from 2017 City Council Movement Knoxville said they are frustrated that the people will not be allowed to vote on the candidate. They are urging people to contact city council members to request the city council pass an ordinance to allow all three candidates on the ballot.

“Let the people decide,” said a spokesperson from 2017 City Council Movement Knoxville. “Let your current council member know that you support a fair, transparent, democratic process that leaves the district 4 election in the hands of the voters.”

WATE 6 On Your Side Reporter Kelly Reinke is live from the city council meeting.