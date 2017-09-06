Knox County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to find a man that was last seen at a gas station by a friend last month.

The sheriff’s office said Jacob Lemons, 30, was seen leaving Weigel’s, located at 10625 Hardin Valley Road, with an unknown male in an unknown vehicle on August 28. Lemons is a white male, 6’2” and 200 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (865) 215-2243. No other information is available at this time.