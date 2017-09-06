Great Smoky Mountains National Park Superintendent selected to serve in Washington

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park Superintendent Cassius Cash was a familiar face during the November wildfires in Sevier County. Superintendent Cash gave hourly updates during the peak of the wildfires.

The National Park Service announced Wednesday that Cassius was selected to serve in a 120-day detail as acting superintendent of National Mall and Memorial Parks in Washington, D.C., starting on September 18. The National Mall and Memorial Park’s former superintendent, Gay Vietzke, accepted a position as the director of the National Park Service’s Northeast Region and began her duties there last week.

The park says Cash was asked to serve in the position temporarily because of his experience working in urban parks. Before joining the Smoky Mountain team, Cash served as superintendent of the Boston National Historical Park and Boston African American National Historic Site.

During Cash’s assignment, the park said Great Smoky Mountains Deputy Superintendent Clayton Jordan will serve as acting superintendent of Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Chief of Facilities Management Alan Sumeriski will serve as the acting deputy superintendent.