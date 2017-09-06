Anderson County Sheriff looking for runaway teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a runaway teen.

Kendrick Jordan Gabriel Cranmore, 16, was last seen wearing a camouflage baseball cap, camouflage hooded sweatshirt, jeans and cowboy boots. He weighs around 165-pounds and is five-feet-10-inches tall.

A white 2004 Toyota Tacoma pickup was taken from his mother’s home and found early Wednesday morning in Monroe County on Orr Road near the Loudon County line.

Investigators believe the teen is in Anderson, Loudon or Monore counties.

If anyone has information, contact 865-457-6255, ext. 144 or 865-457-2414.