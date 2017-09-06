A look back at tropical systems in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)-Tropical systems reach East Tennessee every year usually as a tropical depression after downgrading from hurricanes and tropical storms.

WATE 6 on Your Side Chief Meteorologist Matt Hinkin says storms fads when they reach inland because they need warm water to keep their intensity.

“It’s very similar to like a car,” said Matt. “It needs the gasoline to run the engine. Once it runs out of gas then it dies. Hurricanes, when they get offshore, they lose that energy from the ocean and the start to weaken. That doesn’t mean they won’t cause damage but they start to lose their intensity once they reach landfall.”

TONIGHT AT 6: @Hinkmologist and I take a look back at tropical systems that swept through East Tennessee more than a decade ago. #WATE pic.twitter.com/pBQVSklHzi — Jennifer Webb (@WATEJennifer) September 6, 2017

Hurricane Ivan made landfall in September 2004. The storm hit East Tennessee around September 17, causing flooding in Newport, a mudslide in Caryville and washed away a portion of I-40 near the North Carolina state line.

Ivan isn’t the only tropical system to hit the area in the last several years. Opal caused damage in the Smoky Mountains in October 1995.

“I remember Opal, specifically a lot of wind damage in the Smokies, because when you get winds 30, 40 mph up there at the higher elevations it knocks down old trees and new trees sometimes,” said Matt.

Matt says which direction the storm comes from makes a difference in the amount of damage East Tennessee can see with a tropical system. He says the storms usually steer to the right.

“If we see a land falling storm or a tropical hurricane come through like Destin, panhandle of Florida, we need to keep much more attention on that than one that would come up through Miami and slide through the right.”

Both Ivan and Opal made landfall in the panhandle.