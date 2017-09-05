Western Kentucky student arrested in another student’s shooting death

The Associated Press Published:

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Police say a Western Kentucky University student has been arrested in the fatal weekend shooting of another student.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports police responded to the shooting early Sunday in Bowling Green.

Bowling Green police spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward identified the victim as 21-year-old Kenneth Davis.

According to an arrest citation, 21-year-old Peter Gall of Bowling Green reported the shooting and was charged with second-degree manslaughter. Gall was being held in the Warren County Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.

Gall’s attorney, Alan Simpson of Bowling Green, called it an accidental shooting and said the death occurred as the result of horseplay.

 The arrest citation listed alcohol as a factor in the shooting.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s