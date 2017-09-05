Vols stay at No. 25 in AP Top 25 poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols stay at No. 25 in the AP Top 25 poll after the first weekend of college football.

Their double-overtime win over Georgia Tech Monday night kept them still ranked in the poll. Florida moved from No.17 to No. 22 after a convincing loss to Michigan.

Five SEC teams are ranked in the poll including No. 1 Alabama, No. 12 LSU, No. 13 Auburn, and No. 15 Georgia.

Related:

AP Top 25, Week 2

1. Alabama (60)

2. Ohio State (1)

3. Clemson

4. Penn State

5. Oklahoma

6. USC

7. Washington

8. Michigan

9. Wisconsin

10. Florida State

11. Oklahoma State

12. LSU

13. Auburn

14. Stanford

15. Georgia

16. Miami (FL)

17. Louisville

18. Virginia Tech

19. Kansas State

20. Washington State

21. South Florida

22. Florida

23. TCU

24. Notre Dame

25. Tennessee