Vols stay at No. 25 in AP Top 25 poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols stay at No. 25 in the AP Top 25 poll after the first weekend of college football.
Their double-overtime win over Georgia Tech Monday night kept them still ranked in the poll. Florida moved from No.17 to No. 22 after a convincing loss to Michigan.
Five SEC teams are ranked in the poll including No. 1 Alabama, No. 12 LSU, No. 13 Auburn, and No. 15 Georgia.
AP Top 25, Week 2
1. Alabama (60)
2. Ohio State (1)
3. Clemson
4. Penn State
5. Oklahoma
6. USC
7. Washington
8. Michigan
9. Wisconsin
10. Florida State
11. Oklahoma State
12. LSU
13. Auburn
14. Stanford
15. Georgia
16. Miami (FL)
17. Louisville
18. Virginia Tech
19. Kansas State
20. Washington State
21. South Florida
22. Florida
23. TCU
24. Notre Dame
25. Tennessee