Vols stay at No. 25 in AP Top 25 poll

By Published: Updated:
(University of Tennessee)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols stay at No. 25 in the AP Top 25 poll after the first weekend of college football.

Their double-overtime win over Georgia Tech Monday night kept them still ranked in the poll. Florida moved from No.17 to No. 22 after a convincing loss to Michigan.

Five SEC teams are ranked in the poll including No. 1 Alabama, No. 12 LSU, No. 13 Auburn, and No. 15 Georgia.

Related:

AP Top 25, Week 2

1. Alabama (60)
2. Ohio State (1)
3. Clemson
4. Penn State
5. Oklahoma
6. USC
7. Washington
8. Michigan
9. Wisconsin
10. Florida State
11. Oklahoma State
12. LSU
13. Auburn
14. Stanford
15. Georgia
16. Miami (FL)
17. Louisville
18. Virginia Tech
19. Kansas State
20. Washington State
21. South Florida
22. Florida
23. TCU
24. Notre Dame
25. Tennessee

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s