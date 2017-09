Related Coverage No. 25 Tennessee gets win with wild comeback

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After suffering an injury during the second quarter of Monday’s game, University of Tennessee player Jauan Jennings is expected to miss up to 12 weeks of the season.

Jennings dislocated his wrist, according to Volquest.com. He is expected to have surgery Tuesday afternoon.

The wide receiver caught three passes during the game before Marquez Callaway took his place.

The Vols would go on to beat Gerogia Tech 42-41 in double overtime.

Related: No. 25 Tennessee gets win with wild comeback