Taste of Blount to feature many East Tennessee restaurants

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many people will be enjoying food at the upcoming Taste of Blount event.

The event will be held September 14 at Theatre in the Park in Maryville from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees can taste food from many East Tennessee businesses including Lambert’s Southern Pie and Bake Shop, Sullivan’s, Vienna Coffee House and more.

Tickets are $25 for Blount County Chamber members, $30 for general admission and $15 for students. Tickets can be purchased online or by phone at 865-983-2241.