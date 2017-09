PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Skeletal remains were found in Sevier County Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the remains were found in a tent in the woods around 100-feet off of Music Mountain Road in Pigeon Forge around 9 a.m.

There is no more information at this time.

