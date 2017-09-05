Pellissippi State has record enrollment as more adult students return to college

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State Community College will see record enrollment this semester with about 11,571 students enrolled this fall.

College President Anthony Wise said the college has also seen a 50 percent increase in enrollment online. The college launched pilot program called, Reconnect Now, offering a last-dollar scholarship to adult students covering tuition and fees. The college reports more than 2,7000 students are eligible.

“Some are coming to become nurses, welders, become maintenance technicians, while others have plans on going on to a four year college to compete a bachelors or beyond,” said Wise.

Wise said by covering the costs and fees helps open the doors to opportunity for adults who are either considering going to college for the first time or those returning to finish a degree or certificate. The college has expanded the classes and programs offered online and also started weekend classes to provide flexibility for students who have busy schedules.

Pellissippi State’s Reconnect Now program will last through Summer of 2018. Next fall, those qualified students will transfer into the state’s Tennessee Reconnect scholarship program.