Massive wildfire in Oregon grows to 10,000+ acres

TROUTDALE, OR (KOIN/AP) — A growing Oregon wildfire covered parts of Portland’s metropolitan area Tuesday with ash and prompted the shutdown of a lengthy stretch of highway through the state’s scenic Columbia River Gorge.
It was one of dozens of wildfires burning in western U.S. states that sent smoke into cities from Seattle to Denver — prompting health warnings and cancellations of outdoor activities for children by many school districts. The National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, a federal agency that coordinates wildfire-fighting, said 80 large fires were burning on 2,200 square miles in nine Western states.
The seven-square mile fire east of Portland forced hundreds of home evacuations. Embers from the fire drifted in the air across the Columbia River — sparking blazes in neighboring Washington state.
The wildfire grew rapidly late Monday and overnight, giving authorities just minutes to warn residents on the Oregon side of the river to leave their homes.
A closure of one section of Interstate 84 because of thick smoke and falling ash was extended 50 miles east of Portland because flames reached the roadway, said Dave Thompson, a spokesman for Oregon’s Department of Transportation.
“If it jumps the road, you’d be driving through a wall of flame,” he said. “It’s just not safe.”
People in Oregon covered their faces to shield themselves from the smoke and the ashes falling on them.
” You can’t really stand outside without getting rained on” by ash, said Joanna Fisher as she walked to work at a Troutdale, Oregon naturopathic clinic with Calla Wanser, who was wearing a red bandana around her mouth to keep the ash out of her lungs.
Eagle Creek Fire, September 2017
Eagle Creek Fire, September 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
PHOTOS: 5-year old Maryville girl uses birthday money to help Harvey victims
-
PHOTOS: 5-year old Maryville girl uses birthday money to help Harvey victims
-
PHOTO: End of watch for K-9 officer
-
PHOTO: End of watch for K-9 officer
-
PHOTO: End of watch for K-9 officer
-
PHOTOS: Flooding in Texas
-
PHOTOS: Flooding in Texas
-
PHOTOS: Flooding in Texas
-
PHOTOS: I-640 aluminum spill
-
PHOTOS: Drug arrests