Massive wildfire in Oregon grows to 10,000+ acres

TROUTDALE, OR (KOIN/AP) — A growing Oregon wildfire covered parts of Portland’s metropolitan area Tuesday with ash and prompted the shutdown of a lengthy stretch of highway through the state’s scenic Columbia River Gorge.

It was one of dozens of wildfires burning in western U.S. states that sent smoke into cities from Seattle to Denver — prompting health warnings and cancellations of outdoor activities for children by many school districts. The National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, a federal agency that coordinates wildfire-fighting, said 80 large fires were burning on 2,200 square miles in nine Western states.

The seven-square mile fire east of Portland forced hundreds of home evacuations. Embers from the fire drifted in the air across the Columbia River — sparking blazes in neighboring Washington state.

The wildfire grew rapidly late Monday and overnight, giving authorities just minutes to warn residents on the Oregon side of the river to leave their homes.

A closure of one section of Interstate 84 because of thick smoke and falling ash was extended 50 miles east of Portland because flames reached the roadway, said Dave Thompson, a spokesman for Oregon’s Department of Transportation.

“If it jumps the road, you’d be driving through a wall of flame,” he said. “It’s just not safe.”

People in Oregon covered their faces to shield themselves from the smoke and the ashes falling on them.

” You can’t really stand outside without getting rained on” by ash, said Joanna Fisher as she walked to work at a Troutdale, Oregon naturopathic clinic with Calla Wanser, who was wearing a red bandana around her mouth to keep the ash out of her lungs.

Eagle Creek Fire, September 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A photo of the eagle creek fire from Stevenson, Washington, at 6 a.m. on Sunday morning. (Courtesy -- Glenn Daman) 4,800 acre Eagle Creek Fire jumps to Washington side. (Nathan Zaremskiy) Ash on a car in Beaverton, September 5 2017. (KOIN) The Moon appeared red because of wildfire smoke from the West Coast, September 4, 2017 (Courtesy: Jack Martin) A time lapse of the Eagle Creek Fire. (Oca Hoeflein) The tunnel at Oneonta Gorge burned on the Columbia River Hwy, Sept.. 5, 2017. (Courtesy photo) A person evacuating the Eagle Creek Wildfire. (KOIN) Portland police pitched in to help with evacuations from the Eagle Creek Fire, September 5, 2017 (PPB Twitter) Eagle Creek Fire, September 5 2017. (KOIN) Members of the media listen to officials update details on the Eagle Creek Fire, September 5, 2017 (KOIN) Smoke from the Eagle Creek Fire blankets the Bridge of the Gods, which was closed to southbound traffic on September 4, 2017. (KOIN) A courtesy photo from a hiker on the trail Saturday afternoon looking at the fire (Courtesy). The Eagle Creek Fire on September 2, 2017. The evacuation map from the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge, September 4, 2017 (Hood River Sheriff's Office) Smoke seen above the Columbia Gorge stemming from a fire in Cascade Locks (Courtesy -- Christina Hendgen) Hikers who spent the night at Tunnel Falls during the Eagle Creek Fire celebrate after hiking to safety, September 3, 2017 (KOIN) Live look from Chopper 6 at the Eagle Creek Fire (7:23 p.m., Sept. 2, 2017) Live look from Chopper 6 at the Eagle Creek Fire (7:00 p.m., Sept. 2, 2017) Pets and people evacuated their Cascade Locks homes on September 3, 2017 due to the Eagle Creek Fire. (KOIN) Live look from Chopper 6 at the Eagle Creek Fire (7:23 p.m., Sept. 2, 2017) The Eagle Creek Fire on September 2, 2017. A Cascade Locks family, who just bought their home 6 weeks ago, evacuated due to the Eagle Creek Fire. They hope their home is safe. (KOIN) Black hawk rescue The Eagle Creek Fire on September 2, 2017. A group of Cascade Locks evacuees say they did this before in 2003. Dozens were told to evacuate on September 3, 2017 due to the Eagle Creek fire. (KOIN) The Eagle Creek Fire on September 2, 2017. The Eagle Creek Fire on September 2, 2017. The Eagle Creek Fire on September 2, 2017. The Eagle Creek Fire grew to more than 10,000 acres by Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. (KOIN) The Eagle Creek Fire on September 2, 2017. The American Red Cross opened a shelter at the Skamania County Fairgrounds to house evacuees who left their Cascade Locks homes due to the Eagle Creek fire on September 3, 2017. (KOIN) The Eagle Creek Fire on September 2, 2017. Smoke from the Eagle Creek Fire, as seen from Cascade Locks on Sunday, September 3, 2017. (KOIN) The Columbia River Gorge on September 3, 2017 as a 3,000 acre wildfire burns in the Eagle Creek Trail area. (KOIN) Smoke from the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge from across the river in Stevenson, Washington. (KOIN) Smoke from the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge from across the river in Stevenson, Washington. (KOIN) Smoke from the Eagle Creek Fire seen from North Bonneville on September 4, 2017. (KOIN) The sun seen through hazy smoke in the Columbia River Gorge on September 4, 2017. (KOIN) The Eagle Creek fire surrounds Munra Point in the Columbia River Gorge on September 4, 2017. (MSCO)