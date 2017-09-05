Knoxville police looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department is looking for the driver of a van that hit a bicyclist.

Police said the crash happened at 12:55 p.m. on August 8 on Central Avenue Pike and Bruhin Road. Officers said the bicyclist, Scott Armes, 58, of Knoxville was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center. He died as a result of injuries sustained on the crash on August 29, according to police.

Investigators said Armes was riding east on Central Avenue Pike when he was struck by a van. Based on witness statements, investigators say they believe the van is a gray 1999-2005 Chevrolet Astro van. They said the van lost a passenger side mirror as a result of the collision with Armes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Knoxville Police Department’s crime information line at (865) 215-7212. Officers said callers can remain anonymous.

