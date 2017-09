KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters across the country are honoring first responders who died while saving others on 9/11.

There will be a Memorial Stair Climb at World’s Fair Park in downtown Knoxville. Firefighters will climb 110 stories to remember the 343 New York firefighters who died 16 years ago.

The event will start at 8:30 a.m. and sign-in begins at 7 a.m. Firefighters must check in before 8:15 a.m. There will be a ceremony at the base of the Sunsphere at 8:30 a.m.