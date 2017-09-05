Boy Scouts of America encourages children through STEM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Boy Scouts of America are encouraging children to gain more knowledge in science, technology, engineering and math.

STEM Scouts is open to children in grades 3-12. The program teaches scouts through hands-on experiments.

Scouts meet weekly in groups call labs to learn how different areas of STEM can help them in everyday life and in future careers.

Scouts develop skills in leadership, communication creative problem-solving, teamwork and research. High school students will have the opportunity to publish work in a peer-reviewed journal.

For more information, visit StemScouts.org.

