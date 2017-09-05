2 new Knoxville neighborhoods added to spray schedule after West Nile virus discovered

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department said the latest lab results have confirmed the presence of the West Nile Virus in Culex mosquitoes in the Rocky Hill area of West Knoxville and the Fourth Avenue area of North Knoxville.
The health department said they plan to spray between 8:45 p.m. and 2 a.m. on September 7, weather permitting. Signs will be posted in the affected neighborhoods to alert residents, who are asked to stay inside during spraying and keep pets inside or in the backyard.
Fourth Avenue Spray Area:
- Cooper Street north of West Fifth Avenue
- West Fifth Avenue from Cooper Street to Boyd Street
- West Fourth Avenue
- Elm Street
- Marion Street
- Dameron Avenue
- Hatton Avenue
- Burgess Avenue
- Baxter Avenue from Elm Street to Wray Street
- Lee Street
- Bernard Avenue
Rocky Hill Spray Area:
- Sentry Lane
- Antrim Way
- Red Bay Way
- Tranquilla Drive
- Hampson Lane
- Redeemer Lane
- Pinner Drive
- Scottie Lane
- Hawthorne Drive
- Ownby Lane
- Alki Lane
- Dukesbury Drive
- Kingsbury Drive
- Queensbury Drive
- Scotsbury Circle
- Village Drive
- Covington Drive
- Wilmington Drive
- Rocky Hill Ballfields