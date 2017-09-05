2 new Knoxville neighborhoods added to spray schedule after West Nile virus discovered

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department said the latest lab results have confirmed the presence of the West Nile Virus in Culex mosquitoes in the Rocky Hill area of West Knoxville and the Fourth Avenue area of North Knoxville.

The health department said they plan to spray between 8:45 p.m. and 2 a.m. on September 7, weather permitting. Signs will be posted in the affected neighborhoods to alert residents, who are asked to stay inside during spraying and keep pets inside or in the backyard.

Fourth Avenue Spray Area:

Cooper Street north of West Fifth Avenue

West Fifth Avenue from Cooper Street to Boyd Street

West Fourth Avenue

Elm Street

Marion Street

Dameron Avenue

Hatton Avenue

Burgess Avenue

Baxter Avenue from Elm Street to Wray Street

Lee Street

Bernard Avenue

Rocky Hill Spray Area:

Sentry Lane

Antrim Way

Red Bay Way

Tranquilla Drive

Hampson Lane

Redeemer Lane

Pinner Drive

Scottie Lane

Hawthorne Drive

Ownby Lane

Alki Lane

Dukesbury Drive

Kingsbury Drive

Queensbury Drive

Scotsbury Circle

Village Drive

Covington Drive

Wilmington Drive

Rocky Hill Ballfields