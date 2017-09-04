VIDEO: Man beats own world record for carrying beer

WCMH Published:
(Photo: WCMH)

ABENSBERG, Germany (WCMH) — A new world record has been set for carrying mugs of beer in — where else? — Germany.

You might call it a drinking game with a difference. The challenge for Oliver Struempfel was to carry at last 27 full mugs more than 40 yards and set them down with minimal spilling.

Oliver set the record with 29 mugs–that’s more than 150 pounds of beer and glass.

He had been training since February for the record, a total of 200 hours in the gym.

Here in southern Germany’s Bavaria region, they take their beer drinking very seriously. The previous record for carrying beer mugs was held by Oliver himself.

