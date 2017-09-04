Tennessee fans countdown to kick-off for season opener in Atlanta

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — It’s the day the Orange and White Nation has been waiting for.

Tennessee plays Georgia Tech Monday at 8:00 p.m. at the new Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game has been sold out for weeks, but will air on ESPN.

The new stadium sits directly next to the old Georgia Dome. It holds 71,000 people.

Instead of a standard screen that extends down from the middle of the roof, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a circular screen known as the Halo Board. At 63,000 square feet, the stadium’s halo board is the world’s largest screen. It is larger than the Eiffel Tower or the largest building in Atlanta.

More: Take a tour inside Mercedez-Benz stadium

The stadium also features a panoramic view of Downtown Atlanta as well as glass roof.

