Knoxville ‘dreamer’ worried about deportation

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Her family came to the United States from Honduras when she was 6-years-old.

Now, a college student at the University of Tennessee, the girl, who did not want to reveal her name for fear of deportation, considers Knoxville her home. She’s bracing for an announcement the White House is expected to make Tuesday on whether or not to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

The program protects undocumented migrants from deportation who came to the United States as children. It was introduced in 2012.

The children who qualify for the program are often described as dreamers. To be eligible, the applicant must have arrived in the United States before they were 16. They also must have lived in the United States since June of 2007.

A decision from President Trump tomorrow could end the American Dream for nearly 800,000 people. Allies of Knoxville’s Immigrant Neighbors (AKIN) says there are more than 8,000 people who qualify for the program in Tennessee.

“You feel like you can be a part of this country for once and then it being taken away from you is like you don’t belong here anymore,” said the student. “I wanted to be an American. I wanted to be like the rest of my friends.”

She said she views Knoxville as home. She has aspirations to graduate college and work for a local non-profit.

“I wouldn’t be able to be that same person in Honduras,” she said.

De Ann Pendry is the co-founder of AKIN. The Knoxville group hopes Washington will keep the program and go a step further.

“We would like congress to pass a law that would actually enable these students to eventually get lawful permanent residency,” said Pendry.

The unknown about DACA’s future and the American dream for thousands is the hardest part according to the student.

“Crying yourself at night is not something a kid should be going through,” said the student.

This dreamer said she and her family called an immigration lawyer. She said they want to have one ready just in case the DACA program ends.

To some who believe that her family should have come here legally, the student said she should be punished for something she had no control over. She said it’s not her fault for being in this country because she and her sister were only kids when they came over.