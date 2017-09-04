Irma strengthens to Category 4 hurricane, could threaten Bahamas later this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hurricane Irma has strengthened to a major Category 4 storm and could threaten the Bahamas later in the week.

Irma is strengthening as it heads toward the Leeward Islands. WATE 6 On Your Side Chief Meteorologist Matt Hinkin says that the hurricane is moving toward the west near 13 mph and the general motion is expected to continue into Tuesday.

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicates that the maximum sustained winds have increased near 130 mph, with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

“We’ve got a week before it will have any impact on the United States, so the forecast could change pretty significantly in the next seven to eight days” says WATE 6 On Your Side Meteorologist Matt Hinkin. “The latest forecast means it could interact with not only the Bahamas, but also the Carribean. It will likely weaken as it goes over the Caribbean Islands.”