Fans in Knoxville ready for Tennessee season opener

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Not everyone can make the trip to Atlanta to watch Tennessee’s first game, but their are still plenty of fans decked-out in orange and white in Knoxville.

Businesses were also busy. There was a line out the door of University of Tennessee fans waiting to get an orange and white swirl cone from Cruz Dairy Farms.

Dead End BBQ was also packed at lunchtime and the owner said it will only get busier as the day goes on.

“It’s always chaos. We’ll have lines waiting for pick ups and this place will be packed,” said George Ewart, owner.

Dewayne Bragg with Sport Seasons, a store full of sports gear, said shoppers have been in and out all day buying UT clothing, jerseys and checker board overalls being the top pick. We also talked to fans who shared their game predictions, most of them optimistic for the season.

“I think we’ll have a good season. I’m looking for a big success this year,” said Dewayne Bragg.

“I hope we’ll win at least eight games, but you never know, ” added Luke Glover.

