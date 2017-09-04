Ailing pup gets to be ‘Firehouse dog for a day’ in Tennessee

WKRN Published:
(Photo: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department/Facebook)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department made dreams come true for one dog in Rutherford County.

Layla is a German Shepherd and when her health began declining, her owner Stacy Caronna set out to make a “bucket list” for her ailing pup.

One of Layla’s items on her list was to be a firehouse dog for a day.

She had the opportunity to do just that thanks to the firefighters at Murfreesboro’s Station 1.

Pictures from that day show Layla with several first responders and even posing on a fire truck.

