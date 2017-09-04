1 arrested after fatal crash in Whitley County, Kentucky

ROCKHOLDS, Ky. (WATE) — A man was arrested after a fatal crash in Whitley County, Kentucky early Sunday morning.

Investigators say Joshua Lee Woods, 37, was driving a maroon pickup truck on Flat Creek Road in Rockholds. He failed to navigate a curve and the vehicle overturned multiple times, according to the report.

James Carter had to be extricated from the truck and his daughter, Laura Carter, 25, died due to injuries. Investigators say none of the occupants were wearing seat belts.

Woods faces charges for reckless homicide, DUI, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, and failure to maintain insurance and no registration.