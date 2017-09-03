Tennessee This Week – September 3, 2017

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We’re breaking down the Knoxville City Council primaries. One race saw a tie and another went from 13 candidates to two. We sit down with two women hoping to represent District 6 and how they’re hoping to sway voters.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s