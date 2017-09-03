Dispatch: Car crashes into Motorcycles in Maryville, multiple injuries

MARYVILLE (WATE) – Blount County dispatch confirms several people were injured Sunday after a car crashed into multiple motorcycles at an intersection in Maryville.

The incident occurred at the intersection of West Broadway and Sandy Springs Road just after 5 p.m.

One ambulance is on the scene.

