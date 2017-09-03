Church participates in Day of Prayer with service, donations for Harvey victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–Members of Cokesbury Church in West Knoxville are stepping up to help Hurricane Harvey flood victims.

Senior Pastor Stephen DeFur addressed the congregation Sunday morning via video from Houston, Texas.

“I want to encourage you guys, be generous,” said DeFur. “That’s what I love about our church is when people in need you guys step up, so, I want you all to know I love you and I hope you have a great week worshiping at Cokesbury Church and I’ll see you soon.”

Methodist churches all over the country are working to collect donations to send to Texas.

“We want to be active,” said Youth Leader Josh French. “We want to be participating in the recovery efforts and just loving on people and letting them know ‘you’re not alone in this.’”

Cokesbury is partnering with United Methodist Committee on Relief to create and donate Hurricane Harvey relief kits. The kits include a hand towel, a washcloth, a toothbrush, a comb, band aids, soap, and clippers.

The members of Cokesbury say even if people can’t donate or volunteer they can still help.

“We talk about you can do three things, you can give financially, you can donate a hygiene kit, you can donate a flood bucket, but really, the fourth thing is everybody can pray,” said French. “Everybody can have these people in the Houston and Texas area in their thoughts, in their minds.”

Members also say it’s going to take everyone to help these flood victims get back on their feet.

“We all live in this nation,” said Rolland Weibley. “We all should be Texans right now, and be able to help these people get their lives back in order.”

Visit Cokesbury’s website to learn how to donate.