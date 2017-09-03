2 TBI top 10 suspects captured in Louisiana

JOHNSON CITY (WATE) – Two of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 suspects, wanted for attempted murder and robbery, were captured in Louisiana.

Jarret Heitman and Makayla Stilwell were wanted by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI to face a number of charges, including attempted second degree murder and especially aggravated robbery, in connection to a shooting incident that occurred on June 20 in Kingsport.

Additionally, Heitmann is also facing charges of aggravated kidnapping out of Hawkins County.

PREVIOUS STORY: Federal agents join search for suspects wanted in 2 tn counties

Heitmann was arrested by officers with the New Orleans Police Department Thursday night as a result of a shoplifting incident at a business in New Orleans.

Just days after Heitmann was arrested, authorities received information that Stilwell was spotted at a park Sunday in the New Orleans area. She was located and arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. Stilwell was transported to a hospital to undergo treatment for an injury sustained prior to her arrest.