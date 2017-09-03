2 bodies recovered from the Tennessee River in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two bodies were pulled from the Tennessee River near the Saltillo Boat Ramp Saturday afternoon.
Officials say they got the call around 12:30 p.m. after a boater reported hitting a submerged vehicle.
A dive team was able to pull up the vehicle and two bodies.
No other details about the incident have been released.
WATE 6 On Your Side’s sister station, WKRN News 2, in Nashville is working to learn more about the incident.
For the latest on breaking news, traffic, weather and more download the WATE 6 On Your Side News app.