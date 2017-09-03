2 bodies recovered from the Tennessee River in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two bodies were pulled from the Tennessee River near the Saltillo Boat Ramp Saturday afternoon.

Officials say they got the call around 12:30 p.m. after a boater reported hitting a submerged vehicle.

A dive team was able to pull up the vehicle and two bodies.

No other details about the incident have been released.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s sister station, WKRN News 2, in Nashville is working to learn more about the incident.

