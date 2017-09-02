Virginia dog dies from injuries after kennel stay

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) -The 10-month-old dog who was injured at a Newport News kennel on Aug. 26 has died.

Jason Fox, the dog’s owner, made the announcement via Facebook on Friday night that Fenway has passed.

“We are simply devastated! Our Fenway lost his fight tonight at 11:32pm.”

Fox said on Aug. 25, he dropped off the 10-month-old Australian Shepard at Coastal Dog Services in Newport News to board him. On Aug. 26, the kennel called Fox to tell him they had to rush Fenway to the vet.

Kennel owner Rick Tvelia told 10 On Your Side that the dog’s collar had gotten stuck a fence, and in a panic, the dog injured itself.

Fenway was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic in Richmond for care on Sunday, where he remained until his death.

Newport News Animal Control said they are investigating the incident.