TBI investigates scene in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in an investigation of a scene near Airport Road.

The TBI says no body was found at the scene, but were not immediately able to release details about the investigation.

Morgan County dispatch says a body was never found. It was a fragment of some kind and that was all the information they could release at this time.

This is a breaking news story. For the latest on news, traffic, weather and more download the WATE 6 On Your Side news app.