KNOXVILLE (WATE) РDispatch confirms that Knoxville Police responded to a possible shooting  Saturday night on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

The call came in just after 6 p.m.

At this time there is no word on injuries or victims, but dispatch confirms officers are investigating a scene.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the scene working to get more information on the incident.

This is a breaking news story stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for updates as they become available.