KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – To celebrate the last holiday of the Summer, LongHorn Steak House is offering their best advice from the Grill Master through the Grill Us Hotline.

The line will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 offering tips and tricks for the perfect grill out ahead of Labor Day.

Anyone who would like to consult with an expert about grilling techniques and recipes can call 1-855-LH-GRILL or text 55702.

More information is also available on a special LongHorn website.