Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Bobby

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
Bobby

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This week’s Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week is a two-year-old dog named Bobby.

Bobby is trained and housebroken. Shelter officials say he was well loved by his previous owner and has a habit of making everyone who sees him fall in love with him.

He also likes other dogs, but can be a bit shy at times.

All the dogs Young-Williams adopts out are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

For more information on adopting Bobby or any other pet at Young-Williams, call (865) 215-6599, visit their website, or either location at 3201 Division Street or 6400 Kingston Pike.

 

