Things to do in East Tennessee | Labor Day Weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Labor Day weekend is here! Many University of Tennessee fans will be heading to Atlanta for the first game of the season. However, there are many things to do in town if you can not attend.

All Weekend

Tennessee Smokies

The Smokies will be playing the Jackson Generals in Kodak all weekend. Games start at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 5:30 p.m. on Sunday and noon on Monday.

Friday

Critters of the Night Hike

Ijams Nature Center is hosting the event starting at 8:30 p.m. Guests can see animals and more. Tickets are $8.

Saturday

International Vulture Awareness Day

Ijams Nature Center guests can meet and learn about Zoe, the site’s resident turkey vulture at 9:30 a.m. Also, there will be vulture-themed crafts and educational activities starting at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $5.

Jazz on the Hill

The Green McAdoo Cultural Organization is hosting the event in Clinton. Attendees can listen to the Jazzy Lynn’s Band. The event will be held outside unless if it is raining. In the case of rain, the concert will be inside the center’s gymnasium. The free event is from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Play Chess at the Library

The Blount County Public Library is hosting the event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests of all ages can learn how to play the game.

Saturday-Sunday

Muscadine Balloon Fiesta

The event in Madisonville will raise money for CASA Monroe. It will feature hot-air balloon rides, live music, food, games, inflatables and more. The event will be from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day at Tsali Notch Vineyard. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Sunday

Old City Jam for Autism

The benefit concert will benefit Autism Site Knoxville. The lineup includes The Coveralls, Vinyl Tap, Tenn Spirit and Ben Wilson. The event is for ages 18-years-old and up and costs $15. The benefit will be at Hanna’s Old City from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Jaws on the Water

Rockwood Parks and Recreation is hosting the event at Tom Fuller Park- Watts Bar Lake. Guests can watch the movie “Jaws” while floating on a tube. Admission costs $5-$20 and tickets include a t-shirt. The city won’t allow guest to be in the water if they do not bring a life vest.

Vegan Cooking Class

The Vegetarian Society of East Tennessee will hold a class at the Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church at 6 p.m. Konscious Kafe’s Oshun Hathor will teach guests how to make vegan lasagna. There will be a potluck after the class. Tickets cost $4 per person or $12 per family.

Monday

Labor Day Fireworks Extravaganza

The event is hosted by Carson-Newman University. There will be food, games and fireworks at the public event. It starts at 8 p.m.