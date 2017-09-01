Tennessee Capitol Commission votes against removing bust honoring Confederate general

NASHVILLE (WATE) — In Nashville, the Tennessee Capitol Commission took the first steps to not remove a bust of a lieutenant general in the Confederate Army.

The commission voted 7-5 against removing the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest. Voting members include the Secretary of State, State Treasurer and State Comptroller, along with several lawmakers and private citizens.

Meeting that could take first step in NBF bust removal has heavy security, no audio plug-ins for coverage @BillHaslam pic.twitter.com/6lrafZPjhR — Chris Bundgaard (@bundgaard2) September 1, 2017

Larry Martin, the chair of the Tennessee Capitol Commission and a commissioner for finance and administration made a motion to move Bedford’s bust from the Capitol to the Tennessee State Museum. State Treasurer David Lillard said he thinks the Forrest bust should be rotated with other historical statues at the Capitol.

The renewed debate comes after a violent protest and clash between white nationalist groups and counter protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.