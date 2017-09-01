TDOT halts all lane closures for busy Labor Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is making Labor Day traffic a little easier.

TDOT will stop all lane closures on interstates and state highways beginning Friday at 5 a.m. and ending on Tuesday. TDOT Commissioner John Schroer is hoping this will provide maximum roadway capacity for the busy holiday weekend.

“Because we anticipate thousands of motorists will be traveling Tennessee’s roadways during the Labor Day holiday, we are halting lane closures for the busy weekend. We want to do what we can to get travelers to their destinations safely, and without road construction delays,” said Schroer.

While lane closure activity will be stopped, workers will still be on site in many construction zones, and drivers are urged to obey posted speed limits.

Drivers convicted of speeding in work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500.