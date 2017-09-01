Knoxville man accused of kidnapping, raping, robbing family member

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man was arrested earlier this week and charged with kidnapping, raping and robbing a family member.

Eddie Dewayne Queen, 47, is registered as a violent sex offender stemming from a 1994 rape conviction.

Knox County court records show on Tuesday afternoon, Queen is accused of attacking the victim in the family room of a home in the Cedar Bluff area, wrapping an object around her neck, tying her hands up and dragging her into a bedroom,

One there, the report says he used a pocket knife to cut a phone cord from the wall and tied her to a bedpost with it. He then began sexually attacking her at which point she begged him to stop. He said he would if she paid him money.

The report says Queen, still armed with the pocket knife, then allowed the victim to drive to her financial institution where he demanded she withdraw $1,000. She could only withdraw $550. He then told her to drive back to the house to get his cigarettes. When they got there, she was able to get free and run to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

Queen is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated sexual battery and theft. He is being held on more than $320,000 bond.