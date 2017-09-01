Knoxville City Council calls meeting to address tie vote in 4th District primary

By Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville City Council has agreed to hold a special meeting on Wednesday, September 6, to decide what to do about the tie for second place in the City Council District 4 primary election earlier this week.

Lauren Rider had a clear lead in the vote in that district, but former State Rep. Harry Tindell and Amelia Parker tied for second place. The top two candidates in the primary move on to the general election in November.

Previous story: Knoxville City Council election results in unprecedented tie vote

Possibilities the council will consider are a runoff election or casting a ballot to select the candidate who will move on.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the City-County Building.

 

