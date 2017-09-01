Hundreds of claims filed against federal government by Sevier County fire victims

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Attorney Sidney Gilreath says he is in the process of filing 200 claims against the federal government for the fire in Sevier County.

Gilreath says 74 claims have already been filed by Gatlinburg homeowners and property owners. Gilreath says the claims target the National Park Service for their role in the November fires.

Thursday, the National Park Service released their report on the Chimney Tops 2 fire in the Great Smoky Mountains. The report found that unprecedented conditions caused the fire to spread. The park said there are now steps and improvements the park put to prevent the tragedy from happening again.

One thing brought up in the report is a lack of staffing during the early stages of the fire due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Also, fire crews were not able to communicate with crews in adjacent jurisdiction using their radios because they were not compatible.

The park says it will work to implement the goals of the National Cohesive Wildland Fire Management Strategy, which prioritizes healthy and resilient landscapes, fire adapted communities, and safe and effective response. This includes efforts to actively manage vegetation and fuels effectively, removing dead and dying trees.

They are also working to assemble a Management Action Team of fire and leadership experts to take immediate action at the local, regional and national levels based on the findings and recommendations from the report, as well as participate in a review of the broader Sevier County fires with local, state and other federal officials.

Read more: National Park releases Chimney Tops 2 fire review report

WATE 6 On Your Side Reporter Kelly Reinke talks with Gilreath about the lawsuits on WATE 6 On Your Side News starting at 4:00 p.m.