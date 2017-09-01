High School Football Week 3 Schedule

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Week 3 has arrived with several East Tennessee teams look to stay perfect while others go after their first win this season.
Friday Night Hits starts tonight at 11:14 p.m. on WATE 6 On Your Side.
THURSDAY
Farragut 33, Morristown West 10
Gatlinburg-Pittman 35, Northview Academy 14
Cocke Co. 35, South Greene 21
Unicoi Co. 43, North Greene 0
Chattanooga Central 46, Sequoyah 20
FRIDAY NIGHT HITS TAILGATE
Jefferson Co. (2-0) at Bearden (1-1)
FRIDAY NIGHT HITS GAME OF THE WEEK
Oak Ridge (1-1) at Campbell Co. (2-0)
OTHER AREA GAMES
Powell (2-0) at Fulton (1-0)
Kingston (2-0) at Austin-East (2-0)
McMinn Co. (1-1) at Maryville (1-1)
Sevier Co. (1-1) at Central (1-1)
Gibbs (0-1) at South Doyle (0-2)
Karns (1-1) at West (1-1)
Hardin Valley (0-2) at Heritage (1-1)
Cleveland (2-0) at William Blount (0-2)
Hixson (0-2) at Anderson Co. (2-0)
Sunbright (1-0) at Greenback (2-0)
Ensworth (1-1) at Webb (1-0)
Carter (0-2) at Seymour (0-2)
Eagles Landing Christian, GA (2-0) at Catholic (1-1)
Alcoa (1-1) at Scott (0-2)
The King’s Academy (2-0) at MTCS (1-1)
CAK (0-2) at Notre Dame (1-1)
Boyd Buchanan (0-2) at Grace (0-2)
Union Co. (1-1) at Greeneville (2-0)
Coalfield (2-0) at Harriman (1-1)
Cherokee (1-1) at Morristown East (0-2)
Soddy-Daisy (2-0) at Lenoir City (1-1)
Brainerd (0-2) at Loudon (1-1)
Sullivan South (1-1) at Grainger (1-0)
Rockwood (1-1) at Tellico Plains (1-1)
Oakdale (2-0) at Midway (1-1)
Cumberland Gap (2-0) at Meigs Co. (2-0)
West Greene (1-1) at Claiborne (1-1)
Lookout Valley (1-0) at Jellico (0-2)