High School Football Week 3 Schedule

By Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Week 3 has arrived with several East Tennessee teams look to stay perfect while others go after their first win this season.

Friday Night Hits starts tonight at 11:14 p.m. on WATE 6 On Your Side.

THURSDAY

Farragut 33, Morristown West 10

Gatlinburg-Pittman 35, Northview Academy 14

Cocke Co. 35, South Greene 21

Unicoi Co. 43, North Greene 0

Chattanooga Central 46, Sequoyah 20

FRIDAY NIGHT HITS TAILGATE

Jefferson Co. (2-0) at Bearden (1-1)

 

FRIDAY NIGHT HITS GAME OF THE WEEK

Oak Ridge (1-1) at Campbell Co. (2-0)

 

OTHER AREA GAMES

Powell (2-0) at Fulton (1-0)

Kingston (2-0) at Austin-East (2-0)

McMinn Co. (1-1) at Maryville (1-1)

Sevier Co. (1-1) at Central (1-1)

Gibbs (0-1) at South Doyle (0-2)

Karns (1-1) at West (1-1)

Hardin Valley (0-2) at Heritage (1-1)

Cleveland (2-0) at William Blount (0-2)

Hixson (0-2) at Anderson Co. (2-0)

Sunbright (1-0) at Greenback (2-0)

Ensworth (1-1) at Webb (1-0)

Carter (0-2) at Seymour (0-2)

Eagles Landing Christian, GA (2-0) at Catholic (1-1)

Alcoa (1-1) at Scott (0-2)

The King’s Academy (2-0) at MTCS (1-1)

CAK (0-2) at Notre Dame (1-1)

Boyd Buchanan (0-2) at Grace (0-2)

Union Co. (1-1) at Greeneville (2-0)

Coalfield (2-0) at Harriman (1-1)

Cherokee (1-1) at Morristown East (0-2)

Soddy-Daisy (2-0) at Lenoir City (1-1)

Brainerd (0-2) at Loudon (1-1)

Sullivan South (1-1) at Grainger (1-0)

Rockwood (1-1) at Tellico Plains (1-1)

Oakdale (2-0) at Midway (1-1)

Cumberland Gap (2-0) at Meigs Co. (2-0)

West Greene (1-1) at Claiborne (1-1)

Lookout Valley (1-0) at Jellico (0-2)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s