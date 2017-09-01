Friday Night Hits Fox Toyota Player of the Week: Logan Bowers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Unlike many kickers, West High School’s Logan Bowers path to the football field didn’t wind across a soccer pitch, but rather, an old highlight.

“I was watching a replay of Adam Vinatieri, back when I was in sixth grade. He kicked the game-winning field goal in the Super Bowl, and I thought, I want to do that. I want to be a kicker.”

Vinatieri’s 48-yard game winner against Carolina in Super Bowl XXXVIII spurred Bowers onto the kicking path. Since then, the West senior has cut his own path for the Rebels.

“He’s one of the hardest working guys on the team, if not the hardest working guy on the team,” says special teams coordinator and kicking coach Alex Walls. “Sometimes we have to tell him to lay off a little bit, in the weight room, and on the field kicking balls. You don’t find that a lot in kickers.”

Walls knows what makes a kicker. He made 53 of 68 field goals from 1999 to 2002 with Tennessee. So it was with complete confidence that the Rebels sent Bowers out last Friday night for what would have been a career long 45-yard field goal with two minutes to go in a tie game against Hardin Valley Academy.

“Soon as he hit it, I knew it was good,” Walls states. “It was a tough angle but I thought it was true the whole way.”

“It was fading a little left, I honestly thought it was gonna hit off the goalpost. I was just like, oh please, please God, let it go in. And it went in,” recollects Bowers.

“It was amazing. It was in slow motion.”

It was both the longest make of his career, and his first game winner. Easy to see why he was our Fox Toyota Friday Night Hits Player of the Week.

“Every kicker’s dream. They want to trot out there, game on their shoulders. That’s what they work for, day in and day out, that moment,” Walls says.

Asked about the moments after, Bowers shook his head and smiled.

“Celebration. We were just jumping up and down like little kids. It was amazing.”