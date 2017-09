CUMBERLAND GAP, Tenn. (WATE) — Three schools in Claiborne County were closed Friday due to a water main break.

A 10-inch main feed line burst around 3 a.m. on Highway 63.

Cumberland Gap High School, Powell Valley Elementary and Middle School closed due to the break. The schools are all near Highway 63.

Crews are working to fix the line.

There is no more information at this time.