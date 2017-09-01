Carson-Newman honors late Coach Ken Sparks during season opener halftime

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – College football was back in Jefferson City on Thursday night as a new era began at Carson-Newman.

Former head coach Ken Sparks led the Eagles for 38 hears. He passed away in March and the program was handed over to his longtime assistant Mike Turner.

The university honored Sparks during halftime by playing one of his favorite songs, Amazing Grace. The Knoxville Pipes and Drums teamed up with the Carson-Newman band for the performance.

The Eagles defeated Pikeville Thursday night in a 48-7 victory.