3 kids hit by truck near Morristown-East High School

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Cumberland Street and 3rd Street in Morristown (Google)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Three kids were taken to the hospital after they were hit by a truck in Morristown.

Natalie Pugh, a spokesperson for the city of Morristown said the kids were taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries. Pugh said the kids were running westbound across Cumberland Avenue at 3rd Street and were waved across by both vehicles in the northbound lanes. She said the driver of a third vehicle, a Ford F-150, was traveling in the turn lane and did not see the children.

The accident happened ab four blocks from the Morristown-East High School. No other information is available at this time.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s