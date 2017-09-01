1 injured in shooting in Knoxville’s Beaumont neighborhood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – At least one person was injured in a shooting Friday night in the Beaumont neighborhood of Knoxville.

Few details are available at this time, but dispatchers say the shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. at a residence on Vermont Avenue.

At least one person was injured and taken to the hospital.

