UT assistant professor explains best ways to donate to disaster victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Water floods the streets in south Texas but donations are also pouring into the area. People from all over the country including in East Tennessee are deciding to help out. However, an assistant professor at the University of Tennessee said donations can do more harm than good.

Ashley Maynor taught at Virginia Tech during the mass shooting in 2007. It was that horrific event that encouraged her to research people’s immediate responses.

“A lot of tragedies I am looking at are about how people respond to grief and other emotions through sending stuff,” she said.

Maynor said most people donate with good intentions, but sometimes those donations do more harm than good. She said the amount of stuff can be overwhelming because donations come in many different shapes and sizes. She said one of the hardest items for communities to receive is used clothes because it’s hard to sort. Maynor said sometimes they end up getting thrown away or sent elsewhere.

“Sometimes items are shipped halfway around the globe to another community because they are not even needed,” Maynor said.

She believed monetary donations are the best way to go because it can be spent on what is really lacking. Students at Carson Newman were accepting some at their football game on Thursday night. Some are even from Texas.

“I was lucky enough to find an opportunity to do something here which was awesome,” said Josh Winn

To make sure your donation is needed, Maynor said it’s best to check with local groups or charities on the ground in Texas. One organization she suggested is Adventist Community Services.

Maynor strongly discourages loading up a truck on your own and driving it to a disaster area. Again, she said this can create a nightmare situation for an area. She recommended giving to the groups already on the ground.